PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - April 19

April 19 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Concern over the health of Spain's banks has fueled speculation that, for the first time, the bailout fund might be needed to help recapitalize the financial institutions of a big country.

* The Broadway revival of "Godspell" has attracted attention by recruiting a team of about 700 investors, with some putting up as little as $1,000 each.

* The negotiations to buy the photo sharing service Instagram could offer insight into Facebook's highly anticipated initial public offering.

* The Argentine government's decision to expropriate a Spanish oil company's stake in a domestic oil firm will have broad repercussions, analysts said.

* Goldman Sachs is said to be in negotiations to sell one of its most notable portfolios, Petershill, which has suffered some major setbacks in its hedge fund investments.

* As doctors scramble to understand the risks posed by a flawed heart device component made by St. Jude Medical, the episode is raising a bigger question - whether the $10 billion heart device industry has fully embraced promised safety reforms.

