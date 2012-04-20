PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - April 20

April 20 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Global finance leaders are meeting in Washington to discuss oil prices, unemployment and other issues putting a cloud over the economy.

* Europeans may discover this week that the debt crisis is not only threatening the euro zone economy and the integrity of the common currency, but also diminishing Europe's influence in world affairs.

* A credit rating downgrade could hurt Morgan Stanley's huge derivatives business, forcing the group to come up with billions of extra dollars.

* India cannot get enough fuel to run power plants, and the problem has contributed significantly to a second year of slowing economic growth in the country.

* Sales of Windows to consumers declined, but big businesses picked up the slack, Microsoft announced, with its earnings beating estimates by analysts expecting a drop.

* Nokia, struggling to reinvent its smartphone business around Microsoft's Windows Phone software, said Thursday that it might have to cut prices of its cheaper Lumia models to keep its new phones competitive in some markets.

* Federal prosecutors in California are investigating whether a Goldman Sachs executive leaked confidential information about two publicly traded companies to Raj Rajaratnam, the convicted former hedge fund manager.