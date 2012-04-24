PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - April 24

April 24 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A commission of energy specialists formed by Mexico's Congress has begun to question where and how Pemex, Mexico's state-owned oil monopoly, drills for oil.

* Wal-Mart's stock slipped as investors reacted to a bribery scandal at the retailer's Mexican subsidiary and a report that an internal investigation was quashed at corporate headquarters.

* MetLife on Monday became the third big life insurer to settle regulatory accusations of failing to keep track of policyholder deaths, trapping money that should have gone promptly to the beneficiaries.

* A euro zone strategy to cut deficits has come under increasing strain from slowing economies, gyrating financial markets and electoral setbacks.

* Mainland Chinese banks are turning to markets to raise funds, even as they report strong profits and say their balance sheets are solid.