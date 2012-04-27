PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - April 27

April 27 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Standard & Poor's downgraded Spain's credit rating on Thursday, saying that the country's sovereign debt levels were too high and that its banks would need an infusion of aid as the country's economy contracted.

* Yubari, a former coal-mining town on Japan's northernmost main island, Hokkaido, is hoping an unlikely savior can reverse its long decline: a 31-year-old rookie mayor who has come to symbolize the struggle confronting young Japanese in the world's most graying and indebted nation.

* Lockheed Martin, Starwood Hotels and Amazon posted encouraging results, while those from Dow Chemical and UPS pointed to looming problems in Europe.

* Lockheed Martin said Thursday that its chief executive, Robert Stevens, would retire in December after eight years in the job. His successor will be Christopher Kubasik, who is now Lockheed's president and chief operating officer.

* A California representative is calling for an investigation into Accretive Health, one of the nation's largest collectors of medical debt, for potentially violating a federal law that requires hospitals to provide emergency care regardless of citizenship, legal status or the ability to pay.

* President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner of Argentina has incurred the wrath of the European Union by expropriating a controlling stake in YPF S.A., the oil and gas company owned by the Spanish energy giant Repsol, prompting retaliatory salvos in a budding trans-Atlantic trade war.