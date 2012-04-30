PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - April 30

April 30The following were the top stories on
* The phone-hacking scandal in Britain is taking a toll on
Rupert Murdoch's broader holdings, prompting worry at News
Corporation that years of business dealings could draw
new attention.
* Dewey & LeBoeuf, the corporate law firm fighting for
survival, ousted Steven H. Davis, its former chairman, from the
firm's management on Sunday, according to an internal memo.
* A scandal involving Wal-Mart's Mexican subsidiary
is giving critics of the company new reasons to push to block
its expansion into big American cities.
* The Pebble, a watch that is being developed to work with
the iPhone, has raised more than $7 million in financing on
Kickstarter, a case that has signified the site's coming of age.
* The China Film Group functions as the Chinese government's
guardian of its film market, but now the group is also
supervising a trade route suddenly under scrutiny from
regulators in Washington.
* Apple serves as a window on how technology giants
have taken advantage of tax codes written for an industrial age
and ill suited to today's digital economy.
* The merger last week of WRKS and WBLS reflected a trend of
consolidations and format changes for black and other minority
radio stations after a ratings measurement change five years
ago.
* PepsiCo plans to announce an exclusive deal to
supply all nonalcoholic beverages in IHOP and Applebee's
restaurants, according to a note distributed Sunday to
subscribers of a trade publication.