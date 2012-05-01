PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - May 1

May 1 The following were the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* At the center of the uproar over a Google Inc
project that scooped up personal data from potentially millions
of unsuspecting people is the company software engineer who
wrote the code.
* Microsoft Corp agreed to invest hundreds of
millions of dollars in Barnes & Noble's Nook division,
giving the bookstore chain stronger footing in the hotly
contested electronic book market and creating an alliance that
could intensify the fight over the future of digital reading.
* Delta Air Lines said on Monday that it had agreed
to buy a refinery near Philadelphia from ConocoPhillips
to offset the risk of higher jet fuel prices.
* Aviva said on Monday that its chief executive had
decided to refuse a pay increase for this year after some
shareholders raised concerns about the levels of executive pay
at the British insurance giant.
* The energy transportation and distribution company Sunoco
agreed Monday to be sold to Energy Transfer Partners
, a pipeline operator, for $5.3 billion, in the latest
deal in America's fast-expanding oil and natural gas industry.