PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - May 8

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
May 8 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* AMC Entertainment, which owns the second-largest movie theater chain in North America, is in talks to sell the company or a significant stake in it to the Wanda Group, one of China's largest theater owners, according to people briefed on the discussions.
* Yahoo Inc's embattled chief executive, Scott Thompson, sent an e-mail to employees on Monday apologizing for how the issue of his misstated academic credentials has drawn criticism toward the Internet company.
* Barneys New York, one of New York's bastions of high fashion, ended years of struggles with its hefty debt load by selling itself to the financiers Richard Perry and Ronald Burkle.
* Abbott Laboratories said on Monday it had reached an agreement with the federal and nearly all state governments to pay $1.6 billion in connection with its illegal marketing of the anti-seizure drug Depakote.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.