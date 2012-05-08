PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - May 8

May 8 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* AMC Entertainment, which owns the second-largest movie theater chain in North America, is in talks to sell the company or a significant stake in it to the Wanda Group, one of China's largest theater owners, according to people briefed on the discussions.

* Yahoo Inc's embattled chief executive, Scott Thompson, sent an e-mail to employees on Monday apologizing for how the issue of his misstated academic credentials has drawn criticism toward the Internet company.

* Barneys New York, one of New York's bastions of high fashion, ended years of struggles with its hefty debt load by selling itself to the financiers Richard Perry and Ronald Burkle.

* Abbott Laboratories said on Monday it had reached an agreement with the federal and nearly all state governments to pay $1.6 billion in connection with its illegal marketing of the anti-seizure drug Depakote.