PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - May 9

May 9 The following were the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Yahoo Inc sought to contain the turmoil
surrounding its Chief Executive, Scott Thompsons' embellished
academic record on Tuesday, as the director who led the search
for the executive said that she would not stand for re-election
to the board.
* Continuing its crackdown on Internet privacy violations,
the Federal Trade Commission charged Myspace on Tuesday with
violating federal law by breaching its promise not to share
users' personal information, including their Web browsing
habits, with advertising companies.
* A growing number of Republican lawmakers are pressing
Attorney General Eric Holder to appoint an independent counsel
to investigate the collapse of MF Global and the
firm's misuse of customer money.
* Green Mountain Coffee Roasters founder, Robert
Stiller, lost his post as the chairman of the board on Tuesday
after he sold five million shares, worth around $125.5 million,
to pay off loans he had taken out against his sizable stock
holdings in the company.