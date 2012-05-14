版本:
PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - May 14

May 14 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Ina R. Drew, JPMorgan Chase's chief investment officer and a three-decade employee there, and two traders who worked for her will leave the company.

* Ubiquitous trading practices are creating a headache for regulators who are trying to devise rules to prevent another financial crisis.

* Broadcast networks are offering shorter seasons and agreeing to air serialized shows uninterrupted by reruns to fight "cable envy" among series creators.

* Yahoo's embattled chief executive, Scott Thompson, will leave his post after a controversy over his embellished academic credentials. Yahoo also reached an agreement with Third Point's Daniel S. Loeb to end the hedge fund manager's proxy fight.

* Because Facebook tends to be tight-lipped about its plans, the company's string of acquisitions may reveal a lot about the course it is charting.

