PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - May 15

May 15 The following were the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* In the years leading up to JPMorgan Chase's $2 billion
trading loss, an increased appetite for risky trading had the
approval of the upper echelons of the bank, including Jamie
Dimon, the chief executive, current and former employees said.
* Facebook is expected to settle on a new range of $34 to
$38 a share, which would value the social network as much as
$104 billion.
* The latest turmoil could signify a new round of financial
instability for Europe and beyond, but could also spark a new
phase of bargaining between Greece and its European lenders.
* The bankruptcy lawyer Martin J. Bienenstock acknowledged
that the guaranteed long-term pay contracts given to partners
were at the core of Dewey & LeBoeuf's problems.
* Chesapeake's chief executive Aubrey McClendon said asset
sale delays would enable the company to bargain for better
terms.