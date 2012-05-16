PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - May 16

May 16 The following were the top stories on the
New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Some states are diverting their share of $2.5 billion they
were awarded in a mortgage settlement, money intended to help
homeowners and mitigate the effects of foreclosures.
* The loss of $10 million in ad dollars does not represent a
financial disaster for Facebook, but it is a public relations
headache so close to the company's initial stock offering this
week.
* Russian investor Alisher Usmanov's investments in Facebook
could be worth at least $6 billion when the company goes public.
* When Greece agreed to pay bondholders who rejected a
restructuring, most of the money went to a secretive investment
fund based in the Cayman Islands.
* The euro zone narrowly avoided recession at the beginning
of 2012, after the German economy grew much more than expected.