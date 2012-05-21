版本:
PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - May 21

May 21 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Universal Studios, the theme park chain now controlled by Comcast, is rolling out new weapons in its battle against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts - and Disney is fortifying its defenses.

* As it has grown increasingly difficult to find a steady full-time job with benefits, more men are reaching for a chance at the American dream in female-dominated occupations.

* Rajat K. Gupta, the most prominent criminal defendant in the Justice Department's vast campaign against insider trading, will stand trial Monday in Federal District Court.

* The Wanda Group will buy AMC Entertainment, making the world's largest theater group, the companies said.

