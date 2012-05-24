PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - May 24

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
May 24 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Regional leaders meeting in Brussels failed to signal concrete steps to stimulate the economy or resolve the competing agendas of the German chancellor and the French president.
* As the star of Alexis Tsipras continues to rise, Greece's elite have even greater reason to lie low. A few, however, are stepping up with donations and ideas on addressing the debt crisis.
* Insurers, hospitals and doctors say they are forming partnerships and creating programs to find ways to slow the growth in the nation's $2.7 trillion health care bill.
* Despite lively opposition, Shell, with President Obama's support, will start test-wells in Alaska's North, in a moment of major promise and considerable danger.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.