PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - May 24

May 24 The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Regional leaders meeting in Brussels failed to signal concrete steps to stimulate the economy or resolve the competing agendas of the German chancellor and the French president.

* As the star of Alexis Tsipras continues to rise, Greece's elite have even greater reason to lie low. A few, however, are stepping up with donations and ideas on addressing the debt crisis.

* Insurers, hospitals and doctors say they are forming partnerships and creating programs to find ways to slow the growth in the nation's $2.7 trillion health care bill.

* Despite lively opposition, Shell, with President Obama's support, will start test-wells in Alaska's North, in a moment of major promise and considerable danger.