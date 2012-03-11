PRESS DIGEST - Sunday British Press - March 11

LONDON, March 11 British newspapers
reported the following business stories on Sunday:
THE SUNDAY TIMES
GAME SEEKS BUYER TO AVOID ADMINISTRATION
Struggling British video games retailer Game Group
has put itself up for sale, as it tries to raise cash to pay a
quarterly rent bill due in a fortnight.
GKN IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY VOLVO AIRCRAFT UNIT
Car and plane parts maker GKN is in "advanced talks"
to buy Volvo's aircraft business for 800 million
pounds ($1.26 billion).
TOP TRINITY MIRROR SHAREHOLDERS CALL FOR CUTS IN CEO PAY
At least four top shareholders in Trinity Mirror --
Schroders, Aviva, Standard Life and Legal
& General -- have called for "deep cuts" to chief
executive Sly Bailey's pay package. The paper says Bailey's pay
package will be discussed by Trinity Mirror's board, meeting
ahead of results next week.
SERCO TO SELL GERMAN FACILITIES MANAGEMENT UNIT
British support services group Serco has appointed
Rothschild to find a buyer for its German facilities management
business. The paper says a sale could fetch the company up to 50
million pounds ($78.5 million).
THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
BANKS HIT BY NEW MIS-SELLING SCANDAL
Britain's leading banks are facing new allegations of
mis-selling complex financial products to hundreds of small
businesses. The paper says banks including Barclays,
HSBC, Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland
are facing legal action which could lead to billions of
pounds of damages for small and medium-sized businesses.
OSBORNE SWEETENS CREDIT-EASING OFFER
The Treasury will offer a sweetener to banks to boost its 20
billion pound credit easing scheme as it seeks to make more
money available to small businesses. The paper says that under
the Government's loan guarantee scheme -- to be announced as
early as Thursday -- banks will be charged at different rates,
while Chancellor George Osborne had hoped to set a single rate
for all banks.
GLENCORE BIDDING FOR GRAIN HANDLER VITERRA
Commodities and mining giant Glencore has made a
3.5-billion pound approach for Canada's biggest grain handler,
Viterra.
PRUDENTIAL MOVES TO GAIN FOOTHOLD IN BRAZIL
Britain's biggest insurer, Prudential, is working on
detailed plans to open a general insurance business in Brazil as
part of its expansion plans. The paper says the company has had
discussions with the Brazilian government over the possibility
of relaxing current legislation which prevents an insurer from
controlling its own salesforce.