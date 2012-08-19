PRESS DIGEST: Sunday British business - Aug 19

LONDON Aug 19 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
Sunday Times
LONMIN PLOTS $1BLN RIGHTS ISSUE
Platinum miner Lonmin is considering a $1 billion
rights issue starting as early as next month to recoup losses
after the closure of its Marikana mine in South Africa, where 34
workers were killed. Lonmin shareholder Xstrata has
signalled it is ready to cover its part of the deal.
TYCOON GOES TO WAR WITH SHEIKH OVER SANTANDER HQ
Lawyer-turned-property investor Glenn Maud, who owns the
freehold of Spanish banking group Santander 's
headquarters in Madrid through Marme Inversiones, is threatening
to put Marme into administration to avoid it being taken over by
debtor Sheikh Mansour, the owner of Manchester City football
club. The Sunday Times said such a move could force Santander to
buy back the complex.
GAMING TYCOON SEEKS TO LIST GAS EXPLORER
Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi is set to launch a listing of
his gas exploration company Genesis Energy, offering hope that
the drought of London flotations could be about to end. The
energy explorer intends to raise as much as 75 million pounds to
fund a drilling programme.
RYANAIR TO SELL HEATHROW SLOTS
Ryanair has held talks with Virgin Atlantic
and other international airlines about offloading Aer Lingus's
landing slots at Heathrow airport. The budget carrier,
which already owns 29.8 percent of Aer Lingus, has been looking
to take over the company.
Sunday Telegraph
LORD ROTHSCHILD TAKES 130 MLN STG BET AGAINST EURO
Lord Rothschild has taken a near 130 million pound ($203.79
million) bet against the euro through RIT Capital Partners as
fears continue to grow that the single currency will break up.
HSBC VOWS TO SAVE DIVIDEND
HSBC finance director Ian Mackay told analysts the
bank was willing to "fight to the death" to prevent British
regulators from attempting to force it to stop paying its
dividend in order to preserve capital.
BANK OF ENGLAND IN EXTRAORDINARY CRISIS WARNING
Bank of England officials were so concerned about the
potential for a financial crisis late last year they told bank
bosses the whole sector could collapse "before Christmas."
CHINA'S WAHAHA EYES UNITED BISCUITS' SNACK UNIT
Chinese company Wahaha is in pole position to buy United
Biscuit's 520 million pound snack business KP Snacks.