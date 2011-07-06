PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 6

July 6 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

-- The best route to pension reform in Canada is to expand the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) rather than adopt a proposal to create a new voluntary savings plan, according to a retired federal government economist Keith Horner.

Horner, who spent a lengthy career working on tax and pension policy at the Department of Finance, argues in a new report that a modest expansion of the CPP would provide higher benefits to Canadians for every dollar contributed, compared with other proposals being studied by finance ministers to bolster retirement incomes.

Report on Business section:

-- The high-flying Canadian dollar is eroding the competitiveness of Canada's fledgling wine industry by driving up the cost of exports, while making it cheaper for consumers to purchase imports from countries like Argentina and Australia.

-- Mobile payments are set to almost triple, from $240 billion to $670 billion, by 2015, according to a Juniper Research report released Tuesday.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Canadian actor Gordon Tootoosis has died, family members reported Tuesday. Relatives say he passed away from pneumonia at St. Paul's hospital in Saskatoon on Tuesday. Tootoosis was 69.

FINANCIAL POST:

-- In the wake of the controversy and stock price plunge engulfing Chinese forestry firm Sino-Forest Corp , the Ontario Securities Commission has launched a targeted probe of companies that list their shares in Canada while operating in emerging markets.