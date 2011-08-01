PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 1

Aug 1 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

-- A deal worked out among top congressional leaders and the White House would enable the U.S. government to keep borrowing money but may cost President Barack Obama critical support among liberal Democrats.

-- One of the Canadian Navy's four Victoria-class submarines will be restricted in its ability to dive deep beneath the seas because of rust, according to a document obtained by The Canadian Press.

A Feb. 9, 2010, briefing note prepared by Lieutenant-Commander Helga Budden recommends repairing seven areas of general rust and three regions of localized pitting rust on HMCS Windsor.

Report on Business section:

-- American politicians appear to have avoided a self-imposed debt default, and likely have done enough to forestall an embarrassing ejection from the ranks of the world's most trustworthy borrowers.

But the longer-term damage done by the brinksmanship in Washington will only become clear once the current political turmoil eases and global investors readjust their compasses.

NATIONAL POST

-- VICTORIA B.C. Provincial court has thrown out 65 criminal cases so far this year because of significant delays in the legal system.

If the trend continues, the number of cases stayed because of delays in 2011 could be more than double what it was in 2010.

FINANCIAL POST

-- An estimated one million U.S. citizens living in Canada have barely four weeks to come clean to the Internal Revenue Service before facing potentially crippling fines and penalties.

The United States is the only country that requires its citizens to file a tax return and report their worldwide income, no matter where in the world they might live or how many other citizenships they might hold.