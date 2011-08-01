PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 1

Aug 1 The following are top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
-- A deal worked out among top congressional leaders and the
White House would enable the U.S. government to keep borrowing
money but may cost President Barack Obama critical support among
liberal Democrats.
-- One of the Canadian Navy's four Victoria-class submarines
will be restricted in its ability to dive deep beneath the seas
because of rust, according to a document obtained by The
Canadian Press.
A Feb. 9, 2010, briefing note prepared by
Lieutenant-Commander Helga Budden recommends repairing seven
areas of general rust and three regions of localized pitting
rust on HMCS Windsor.
Report on Business section:
-- American politicians appear to have avoided a
self-imposed debt default, and likely have done enough to
forestall an embarrassing ejection from the ranks of the world's
most trustworthy borrowers.
But the longer-term damage done by the brinksmanship in
Washington will only become clear once the current political
turmoil eases and global investors readjust their compasses.
NATIONAL POST
-- VICTORIA B.C. Provincial court has thrown out 65 criminal
cases so far this year because of significant delays in the
legal system.
If the trend continues, the number of cases stayed because
of delays in 2011 could be more than double what it was in 2010.
FINANCIAL POST
-- An estimated one million U.S. citizens living in Canada
have barely four weeks to come clean to the Internal Revenue
Service before facing potentially crippling fines and penalties.
The United States is the only country that requires its
citizens to file a tax return and report their worldwide income,
no matter where in the world they might live or how many other
citizenships they might hold.