PRESS DIGEST - Canada - August 2

Aug 2 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

-- The House of Representatives handily approved a legislation to raise the U.S. government's debt limit, lifting the threat of an imminent default but setting the table for the next melee over taxes in the fall.

-- A third of Canada's restaurants may be ripping off the taxman by using sophisticated "zapper" programs and other software to hide their sales.

The Canada Revenue Agency has found an estimated C$141 million in phantom sales that were deliberately erased in electronic cash registers to dodge taxes.

Report on Business section:

-- Air Canada ACa.TO said on Monday it has reached a tentative collective agreement with the union representing about 6,800 flight attendants.

The Montreal-based carrier said the deal with the Canadian Union of Public Employees is subject to member ratification and approval by Air Canada's board of directors.

-- Over the past few months, critics of the oil sands have taken a new tack. They are now arguing that oil sands crude, which contains more contaminants than traditional sources of crude, poses a risk to pipeline safety - and they have linked the recent spate of North American oil pipeline spills to what they say is the corrosive content of oil sands products.

NATIONAL POST

-- A Quebec spa association is advising patrons to be careful when selecting a facility after police said a 35year-old woman died after undergoing a "detoxification treatment" in a rural farmhouse in the province on Friday.

-- Global warming is the world's greatest environmental challenge and Canada is falling behind the United States in reducing the pollution from industry that is causing the problem, according to newly released briefing notes prepared for environment minister peter Kent.

FINANCIAL POST

-- Canada is expected to have added 16,000 jobs in July when figures are reported on Friday, while the unemployment rate is expected to come in at 7.4 percent, according to a survey by Reuters.

-- Round One in the U.S. debt debate ended up being all about spending cuts. Look for Round Two to be all about taxes.

If the deal to raise the U.S. borrowing limit and cut $917 billion in spending is finally passed, the focus will switch to overhauling the tax system.