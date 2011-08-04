PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 4

Aug 4 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

-- Over more than half a century, the reactor in Chalk River, Ontario, has produced a Nobel prize and boosted Canada's stature as a nuclear innovator, acting as a magnet for budding researchers.

It is also been the source of deep national embarrassment, thanks to an unscheduled outage at the aging reactor in 2009 that led to a global shortage of medical isotopes. Now it has been effectively orphaned as Ottawa sells off the CANDU reactor arm of its parent company, Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd.

-- Ontario's governing Liberals are ratcheting up their campaign for the fall election, making the creation of jobs in the green energy sector the cornerstone of their bid for a third consecutive term.

Report on Business section:

-- Japan intervened in the foreign currency market Thursday and its central bank eased monetary policy, landing a one-two punch to knock the yen from export-sapping highs.

The U.S. dollar, weakened by the dim American economic outlook, fell as low as 76.29 yen on Monday -- setting off alarm bells in Tokyo, where officials warned the yen's climb would undermine the country's recovery from the March earthquake and tsunami.

-- The surging cost of moving energy on a critical Canadian natural gas pipeline is sparking an international political row, with several groups of U.S. politicians stepping in to ask for relief from rising transportation tolls.

The expense of bringing Alberta gas to Eastern markets is now high enough that it is threatening the power supply to a Brooklyn industrial park and wastewater treatment plant, the New York mayor's office warns in a letter to Canada's National Energy Board.

NATIONAL POST

-- Fifteen people were seriously injured Wednesday after a tractor pulling a trailer, pictured, with 53 people standing on it for a hay ride jackknifed near Sherbrooke, Quebec.

-- The "brain drain," once decried by academics and pundits who saw the flight of the brightest Canadians in industry, research and medicine to higher paying jobs in the United States as one of the country's top challenges, has been plugged to such an extent that the Conservative government declared victory on Wednesday.

Both Stephen Harper, the Prime Minister, and Gary Goodyear, Minister of State for Science and Technology, said the net gain has exceeded the loss of top talent.

"Canada has gone from brain drain to brain gain," Harper said, attributing the pronouncement to the Chronicle of Higher Education, a Washington, D.C.-based journal.

FINANCIAL POST

-- A seven year legal battle between Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and a group of former employees that accused the bank of mismanaging their funds appeared set to wind up on Wednesday after the two sides tentatively agreed to a settlement.

-- With a new debt deal in place and commitment in motion from Washington to restore the country's fiscal imbalance, the Federal Reserve Board is on its own in the fight to boost U.S. growth and prevent another recession from becoming a reality.