PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 5

Aug 5 The following are top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
-- Canada and the United States oppose military intervention
in Somalia despite evidence the Islamic militant group al-Shabab
is blocking famine relief in parts of the drought-ravaged nation
that are under its control.
Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird and U.S. Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton emerged from their first bilateral meeting
on Thursday united in their approach to ending the humanitarian
disaster in Somalia and responding to the Syrian regime's
violent crackdown on protesters.
-- NASA scientists have discovered new evidence that briny
water flows on Mars during its warmest months, raising chances
that life could exist on the Red Planet, the space agency said
on Thursday.
NASA first found signs of water on Mars more than a decade
ago, but earlier indications were that any existing water would
be frozen and concentrated at the poles.
Report on Business section
-- The European Central Bank is stepping in to prop up
threatened euro zone bonds and the big banks that own them - a
sobering acknowledgment that earlier efforts to contain the debt
crisis are not working.
Warning of "renewed tensions in some financial markets," ECB
president Jean-Claude Trichet confirmed Thursday that the
central bank is intervening in financial markets for the first
time in four months.
-- Canadian corporate executives are bracing for a
potentially broader slump in the markets and the economy, but
many say that, so far, they have seen no sign of a serious
downturn reflected in their own businesses.
-- Commodities took a drubbing on global markets on Thursday
as investors drove down the price of everything from copper to
coffee, fearing the lifeless global economy will relapse into
another recession.
NATIONAL POST
-- Montreal doctors have reported what may be the longest
rigid foreign object ever retrieved from inside a young child -
a 15 centimetre ballpoint pen that a two-year-old girl somehow
managed to swallow.
-- On a day that saw stock indices tumble around the world,
a pair of real estate reports released Thursday offer snapshots
of one market that has been significantly more robust.
Condominium sales in Toronto in the second quarter of 2011
topped the previous record set in the same time frame in 2007 by
35 percent, according to Urbanation, a condo market research
group.
FINANCIAL POST
-- The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 500
points, Canada's benchmark stock index dropped more than 400,
the price of oil tanked and some of the recent shine even came
off the price of gold on Thursday as continuing concern that the
world's economy is on the brink of another recession sent the
markets into a nosedive.
-- The embattled uranium industry has received a vote of
confidence from Cameco Corp , as the miner maintained
its sales guidance for 2011 and only made slight reductions to
its long-term demand forecast.