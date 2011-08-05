PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 5

Aug 5 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

-- Canada and the United States oppose military intervention in Somalia despite evidence the Islamic militant group al-Shabab is blocking famine relief in parts of the drought-ravaged nation that are under its control.

Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton emerged from their first bilateral meeting on Thursday united in their approach to ending the humanitarian disaster in Somalia and responding to the Syrian regime's violent crackdown on protesters.

-- NASA scientists have discovered new evidence that briny water flows on Mars during its warmest months, raising chances that life could exist on the Red Planet, the space agency said on Thursday.

NASA first found signs of water on Mars more than a decade ago, but earlier indications were that any existing water would be frozen and concentrated at the poles.

Report on Business section

-- The European Central Bank is stepping in to prop up threatened euro zone bonds and the big banks that own them - a sobering acknowledgment that earlier efforts to contain the debt crisis are not working.

Warning of "renewed tensions in some financial markets," ECB president Jean-Claude Trichet confirmed Thursday that the central bank is intervening in financial markets for the first time in four months.

-- Canadian corporate executives are bracing for a potentially broader slump in the markets and the economy, but many say that, so far, they have seen no sign of a serious downturn reflected in their own businesses.

-- Commodities took a drubbing on global markets on Thursday as investors drove down the price of everything from copper to coffee, fearing the lifeless global economy will relapse into another recession.

NATIONAL POST

-- Montreal doctors have reported what may be the longest rigid foreign object ever retrieved from inside a young child - a 15 centimetre ballpoint pen that a two-year-old girl somehow managed to swallow.

-- On a day that saw stock indices tumble around the world, a pair of real estate reports released Thursday offer snapshots of one market that has been significantly more robust.

Condominium sales in Toronto in the second quarter of 2011 topped the previous record set in the same time frame in 2007 by 35 percent, according to Urbanation, a condo market research group.

FINANCIAL POST

-- The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 500 points, Canada's benchmark stock index dropped more than 400, the price of oil tanked and some of the recent shine even came off the price of gold on Thursday as continuing concern that the world's economy is on the brink of another recession sent the markets into a nosedive.

-- The embattled uranium industry has received a vote of confidence from Cameco Corp , as the miner maintained its sales guidance for 2011 and only made slight reductions to its long-term demand forecast.