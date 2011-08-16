PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 16

Aug 16 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

-- The mayor of Sarnia, Ontario, has written a letter to the Conservative Party of Canada, accusing it of "absolutely shameful" behaviour.

He's reacting to news that the Conservative Party is involved in a dispute with the widow of an asbestos victim.

-- The Harper government has promised major events next year to commemorate the War of 1812. And on Tuesday it will announce that the names of the armed forces will be restored to those that were discarded more than four decades ago.

The navy will again be the Royal Canadian Navy, the air force will be called the Royal Canadian Air Force, and the army will be known as the Canadian Army as the Conservative government moves to restore military heritage and pay tribute to the victories of wars past.

Report in Business section

-- Waterloo is one of the smallest Canadian cities in which Apple has opened a store, but you wouldn't know it from its opening day lineup.

More than 200 people waited in line Saturday morning for the official opening of the company's newest Canadian store in Waterloo, located in Conestoga Mall, just a 10-minute drive from RIM headquarters.

NATIONAL POST

-- Lawyers and judges on the front lines of the criminal justice system pleaded with the federal justice minister Monday to tone down some of his upcoming anti-crime measures, saying they will only clog the courts and prisons with the mentally ill and other vulnerable people.

FINANCIAL POST

-- As one of the last major credit card businesses likely to come on the block for some time, Bank of America's Canadian credit card business is an attractive asset for all the big lenders in Canada.

Toronto-Dominion Bank on Monday agreed to buy the operation known as MBNA Canada in a deal that will double the size of TD's credit card portfolio, making it one of the top issuers in the country.