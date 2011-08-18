PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 18

Aug 18 The following are top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
-- Finance Minister Jim Flaherty will be asked Friday to
spell out just how much bad economic news he's prepared to
swallow before the Conservative government shelves restraint
plans and launches new stimulus spending.
After repeated government assertions that Ottawa's stimulus
taps are shut tight, analysts and opposition politicians are now
questioning where the Conservatives stand in light of comments
by Mr. Flaherty over the weekend suggesting stimulus could
return if Canada's economy enters a prolonged retraction.
-- A mayor who rode to city hall on twin promises to
introduce more disciplined spending and build a new subway line
has turned to Queen's Park for $650-million to help bankroll the
project.
In a meeting with Ontario Premier Dalton McGuinty on
Wednesday, Toronto Mayor Rob Ford asked for the provincial
funding to kick-start the expansion of the Sheppard subway. He
also sought additional money for daycare spaces and the go-ahead
to sell 900 social-housing units.
Report in Business section
-- Alberta is once again awash in petro dollars as revenues
from rising oil prices and record land sales have handed the
province a projected $2-billion windfall.
As the government delivered its first-quarter fiscal update,
Finance Minister Lloyd Snelgrove said higher-than-expected
revenues will slash the projected deficit to $1.34-billion for
the fiscal year ending March, 2012.
NATIONAL POST
-- With little fanfare, this week the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
inked an agreement to purchase 660,000 tonnes of wheat from
farmers in Canada, the United States, Australia and the European
Union.
Sixty-five million sacks of flour. One and a half billion
loaves of bread. At average Canadian yields, the deal is
equivalent to 2,800 square kilometers of farmland - about the
size of four Edmontons.
FINANCIAL POST
-- Air Canada has embarked on a hiring spree to fill its
dwindling ranks of pilots as the market once again heats up to
attract the best and the brightest to cockpits around the globe.
The country's largest carrier has been running a tight ship
since its near brush with insolvency in 2009, and softer demand
caused it to scale back its capacity during the recession.