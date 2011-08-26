PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - Aug 26

Aug 26 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- The federal Liberals say the Conservative government is making a mistake by skipping next year's world's fair in South Korea.

Heritage Minister James Moore has said Canada won't participate in Expo 2012 because it would be too expensive when the country is dealing with a budget deficit.

-- The federal government has agreed to extend a health accord with the three northern territories to help them pay for the increased costs of providing medical care in a part of Canada where the nearest hospital is often a long airlift away.

Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who is on his annual summer trip through the Arctic, was in the capital of the Northwest Territories Thursday to tell the regions premiers the additional money would be coming.

Report on Business Section:

-- TransCanada Corp is gearing up to begin construction on the C$7 billion Keystone XL pipeline, anticipating a favourable report on the project's environmental impact from the U.S. State Department as early as Friday.

The environmental assessment represents the single biggest regulatory hurdle facing the Calgary-based company, which has been confronted with a high-profile backlash over the pipeline from environmentalists, some U.S. politicians, and residents along the route.

-- Encana Corp announced plans to sell one its original unconventional natural gas shale plays, as it aims to rustle up $1 billion in asset sales this year and focus on its largest projects.

The natural gas powerhouse said on Thursday it wants to sell assets in the Fort Worth basin of Texas's Barnett Shale - a well-developed zone where Encana cut its teeth in the shale gas business. It wants to sell all of its Barnett assets, which it acquired when it bought Tom Brown Inc in 2004.

NATIONAL POST

-- Prime Minister Stephen Harper said he expects vigorous debates and compromises to continue in Parliament this fall despite facing three weakened opposition parties that do not have permanent leaders in place.

After visiting a hospital and announcing the renewal of an existing health-care agreement for the country's three northern territories with the local premiers, Harper said his majority government is prepared to make compromises in the coming weeks as it unveils its priorities for the fall.

-- It was a sombre homecoming filled with tears and light applause as Jack Layton arrived home to Toronto for the last time Thursday night.

An estimated crowd of 300 lined up for hours behind metal barricades outside Toronto City Hall to catch a glimpse of Layton's casket arriving back in his hometown of more than 40 years.

Financial Post section:

-- Shaw Communications Inc's foray into online movie and television streaming is off to a rocky start.

The Western Canadian cable and Internet giant has been hit with legal complaints from major motion picture studios to either pay up or remove titles from its new Movie Club online service, sources say.

-- A provincial government in Argentina has rejected Coro Mining Corp's flagship project, dealing the company a huge blow and highlighting the political risk hampering Canadian miners in parts of South America.

Coro shares plunged 54 percent on Thursday after the legislature in Mendoza province voted against an environmental approval the Vancouver-based company needed to develop its San Jorge copper-gold project. The rejection was made even though Coro's Environmental Impact Statement was ratified by the government at several different stages.