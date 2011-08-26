PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - Aug 26

Aug 26 The following are top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- The federal Liberals say the Conservative government is
making a mistake by skipping next year's world's fair in South
Korea.
Heritage Minister James Moore has said Canada won't
participate in Expo 2012 because it would be too expensive when
the country is dealing with a budget deficit.
-- The federal government has agreed to extend a health
accord with the three northern territories to help them pay for
the increased costs of providing medical care in a part of
Canada where the nearest hospital is often a long airlift away.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who is on his annual summer
trip through the Arctic, was in the capital of the Northwest
Territories Thursday to tell the regions premiers the additional
money would be coming.
Report on Business Section:
-- TransCanada Corp is gearing up to begin
construction on the C$7 billion Keystone XL pipeline,
anticipating a favourable report on the project's environmental
impact from the U.S. State Department as early as Friday.
The environmental assessment represents the single biggest
regulatory hurdle facing the Calgary-based company, which has
been confronted with a high-profile backlash over the pipeline
from environmentalists, some U.S. politicians, and residents
along the route.
-- Encana Corp announced plans to sell one its
original unconventional natural gas shale plays, as it aims to
rustle up $1 billion in asset sales this year and focus on its
largest projects.
The natural gas powerhouse said on Thursday it wants to sell
assets in the Fort Worth basin of Texas's Barnett Shale - a
well-developed zone where Encana cut its teeth in the shale gas
business. It wants to sell all of its Barnett assets, which it
acquired when it bought Tom Brown Inc in 2004.
NATIONAL POST
-- Prime Minister Stephen Harper said he expects vigorous
debates and compromises to continue in Parliament this fall
despite facing three weakened opposition parties that do not
have permanent leaders in place.
After visiting a hospital and announcing the renewal of an
existing health-care agreement for the country's three northern
territories with the local premiers, Harper said his majority
government is prepared to make compromises in the coming weeks
as it unveils its priorities for the fall.
-- It was a sombre homecoming filled with tears and light
applause as Jack Layton arrived home to Toronto for the last
time Thursday night.
An estimated crowd of 300 lined up for hours behind metal
barricades outside Toronto City Hall to catch a glimpse of
Layton's casket arriving back in his hometown of more than 40
years.
Financial Post section:
-- Shaw Communications Inc's foray into online
movie and television streaming is off to a rocky start.
The Western Canadian cable and Internet giant has been hit
with legal complaints from major motion picture studios to
either pay up or remove titles from its new Movie Club online
service, sources say.
-- A provincial government in Argentina has rejected Coro
Mining Corp's flagship project, dealing the company a
huge blow and highlighting the political risk hampering Canadian
miners in parts of South America.
Coro shares plunged 54 percent on Thursday after the
legislature in Mendoza province voted against an environmental
approval the Vancouver-based company needed to develop its San
Jorge copper-gold project. The rejection was made even though
Coro's Environmental Impact Statement was ratified by the
government at several different stages.