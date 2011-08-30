PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - Aug 30

Aug 30 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Tension between generals and officials in the Harper government has left the future direction of Canada's military up in the air.

Senior officers at National Defence headquarters, according to sources, are opposed to the recommendations of Lieutenant-General Andrew Leslie, chief of transformation, who is calling for savings of $1 billion annually by reorganizing the Canadian Forces and chopping up to 11,000 personnel, mostly at headquarters.

-- China's ambassador to Canada says the Harper government's about-face regarding his country has strengthened bilateral relations and should foster a major increase in trade and investment.

Ambassador Zhang Junsai says relations between Canada and China are rapidly improving now that Ottawa has recognized the need to diversify its economic and trading focus beyond the United States and Europe. The diplomat also cited Canada's return of a high-profile Chinese fugitive as a key milestone that will fortify the bond between the two countries.

Report on Business Section:

-- AuRico Gold Inc has struck a friendly deal to take over Northgate Minerals Corp for C$1.46 billion as part of its strategy to expand production in times of record-breaking gold prices.

The all-stock deal, which some investors described as rich, breaks up a previous agreement Northgate made in July to buy Primero Mining Corp for C$370 million and vaults AuRico to intermediate gold producer status alongside such peers as Osisko Mining Corp and New Gold Inc.

-- Embattled Sino-Forest Corp faces a new threat after investors and two credit rating agencies sounded the alarm about the company's ability to repay its nearly C$1.9 billion in debts.

In an unusually harsh report, Standard & Poor's warned that the company's prospects are "extremely weak and likely to rapidly deteriorate" in the wake of fresh allegations of fraud at the forestry company, which has executive offices in Hong Kong and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The allegations levelled by the Ontario Securities Commission last week, and the departure of top executives, including chairman and chief executive officer Allen Chan, raise the possibility that bondholders could legally demand early repayment of its debts, S&P said.

NATIONAL POST

-- Canadian businesses are pushing for greater security and economic integration with the United States while individual citizens caution against losing privacy and police independence, the government reported Monday.

Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird presented two reports on the government's consultations with Canadians, promised in February after Stephen Harper, the Prime Minister, and U.S. President Barack Obama signed a declaration on integrating security and harmonizing trade rules.

-- Quebec must put a lid on immigration for two years while it improves services to help newcomers learn French and find jobs, says former Parti Quebecois minister Francois Legault.

Legault's Coalition for the future of Quebec - a group that could soon become a new provincial political party - tabled its last of four packages of proposals, this time on language and culture, on Monday.

Financial Post section:

-- Facing limited domestic growth options because of their inability to merge, Canadian banks are finding opportunity to build domestic market share in the troubles of capital-challenged European and U.S. banks.

Toronto-Dominion Bank and National Bank of Canada have both bought Canadian assets from foreign-based banks that are trimming down operations to boost their capital positions. And observers say more deals are likely.

-- TMX Group Inc , which has gained the most of any exchange involved in the industry's biggest wave of acquisitions, is now in danger of being left without a buyer.

Since reaching a three-year high in June as the London Stock Exchange Group Plc and a group of Canadian banks waged a bidding contest, the owner of the Toronto bourse has now fallen more than 10 percent with the LSE scrapping its agreement.

TMX is trading almost C$10 below the C$50-a-share unsolicited bid from Maple Group Acquisition Corp, close to the widest gap since it was announced in May and indicating that traders are growing increasingly concerned the takeover will also fail.