PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - Aug 31

Aug 31 The following are top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- The apparent overthrow of Moammar Gadhafi's regime may
not signal an end to Canada's military involvement in Libya,
Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird says.
Canada's role in NATO's close support of the
rebels-turned-rulers is due to end on Sept. 27, when
Parliament's mandate for involvement expires. But Baird is not
ruling out continuing that mission into October and beyond.
-- The push for a merger between the Liberal Party and the
NDP has quickly become a major issue among the growing field of
candidates to replace Jack Layton, threatening the steely
discipline and tight focus that propelled the New Democrats to
unprecedented standing in Ottawa.
Without Layton, the NDP establishment has been unable to put
a lid on speculation about greater unity among parties that
oppose the Conservative government in Parliament.
The top contenders for the NDP leadership - party president
Brian Topp and House Leader Thomas Mulcair - are being forced to
deal with the thorny issue after maverick MP Pat Martin said he
will run if no one else takes a pro-merger position.
Report on Business Section:
-- At the stroke of midnight on Wednesday night, the switch
from analog to digital signals will be completed in most major
markets across Canada - and the country's private TV
broadcasters will have spent more than $70 million to free up
space on the airwaves at the government's command.
-- Canadian banks are no longer hoarding capital as they did
during the economic crisis, but the country's major lenders are
still reluctant to return cash to shareholders and deliver
regular dividend increases that investors have long counted on.
Analysts expected Bank of Nova Scotia would boost
its dividend while reporting third-quarter earnings on Tuesday,
but the bank held back on a payout hike even as it reported a 21
percent increase in net earnings, or 18 per cent excluding
one-time items.
NATIONAL POST
-- Vancouver police are launching a website dedicated to
serving justice on those who were involved in the riots that
followed Game 7 of the Stanley Cup playoffs in June.
At a news conference Tuesday, Inspector Les Yeo said the
website initially will contain 40 photographs of people
suspected of taking part in the riots, taken from pictures and
video that were shot that night. People can submit additional
pictures through the website, he added.
-- The European Union had no interest in negotiating a
freetrade agreement with Canada nine years ago, despite heavy
lobbying from the federal government, according to a newly
leaked diplomatic cable.
The cable from the U.S. embassy in Ottawa and posted on the
whistleblower website WikiLeaks, says the EU did not see any
sound economic argument for the two parties to enter into a
free-trade agreement.
Financial Post section:
-- Research In Motion Ltd has a problem
with Apple Inc trademarking its WebKit software in
Canada.
RIM has formally opposed Apple's application in documents
filed with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) this
month. Apple first asked to trademark its open-source Web
browser software in May, 2010, and received preliminary approval
in June, 2011.
-- CNN is moving deeper into mobile news delivery,
announcing the acquisition Tuesday of Vancouver tech startup
Zite, the developer of a personalized magazine iPad app. Terms
of the deal were not disclosed, though online reports indicate
the Atlantabased media outlet paid between $20-$25 million.