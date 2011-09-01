PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - Sept 1

Sept 1 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Eight thousand support staff at Ontario colleges walked off the job early Thursday at the start of the academic year, after last-minute contract talks failed.

The striking OPSEU workers include everyone from administrators to maintenance and library workers, meaning students may be in for significant disruptions to some services.

-- With her government still reeling from the public's decision to kill the HST, British Columbia Premier Christy Clark said Wednesday she is backing down from her goal to have an earlier-than-scheduled provincial election this fall.

Instead, the Liberal Premier says she will stick to a legislated fixed election date - meaning British Columbians will not go to the polls until May, 2013, and Clark will govern more than two years without a direct mandate of her own.

Report on Business Section:

-- After more than two decades, Blockbuster Canada is about to roll its final credits and fade to black by the end of the year.

Its receiver was unable to find a suitor for the rental retailer, which was facing burgeoning competition from online rivals and mail-order services and went into receivership in May.

-- Canada now has its own two-speed recovery, with the domestic economy holding firm even as exports falter amid a slumping global rebound.

The economy shrank at an annualized rate of 0.4 percent in the second quarter, the first contraction since the Great Recession, and a sharp reversal from the 3.6 percent growth rate of the first quarter, Statistics Canada figures showed.

NATIONAL POST

-- Canada has officially sunk halfway into recession. A dismal second quarter saw the Canadian economy contract for the first time since the Great Recession, meeting the first of two consecutive quarters of negative growth required for a second economic trough.

Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said the data prove Canada's economy is still fragile and vulnerable.

-- Prime Minister Stephen Harper has chosen a Toronto journalist with deep roots in the ethnic community to be his next director of communications. Angelo Persichilli, 63, right, a long-time political editor for the Italian-language newspaper Corriere Canadese, starts the job in Ottawa next Tuesday.

Financial Post section:

-- Sino-Forest Corp is facing explosive new allegations of fraud at its international subsidiary, along with fresh claims that it engaged in related-party transactions and backdated stock options.

The allegations are found in a shareholder class-action lawsuit that calls for damages of more than C$7 billion.

-- Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) is seeing customers for its regional airliners postpone orders amid shaky U.S. and European economic conditions, a situation that could force it to cut production and lay off workers in the weeks ahead.

But more critical to the company's profit are its business jet clients. If their increasingly skittish bankers turn off the lending taps, bets are off for a recovery in the company's aerospace division.