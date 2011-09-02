PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - Sept 2

Sept 2 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Canada is boosting its support for Libya's interim government, asking the United Nations for permission to release Gadhafi-regime assets to the new administration and vowing to stick with the international military mission until it is completed.

With Moammar Gadhafi's loyalist forces now concentrated in a handful of strongholds and the erratic dictator exhorting them to a long battle by declaring, "let Libya burn," the question now is just how long, and how aggressively, Canada's fighter-bombers, backed by support planes and a warship, will fight the remnants of his regime.

-- One of Canada's largest trade unions wants the NDP and the Liberal Party to explore the possibility of merging or co-operating in the interests of defeating the federal Conservative government.

The position of the Canadian Auto Workers was outlined in a letter from union president Ken Lewenza to Winnipeg MP Pat Martin Thursday evening and copied to the entire NDP caucus.

Report on Business Section:

-- Enbridge Inc has quietly garnered support from a powerful group of foreign interests for its controversial Asian export pipeline, as Chinese investors in Canada's oil sands become increasingly bold in their ambitions to bring Canadian crude across the Pacific.

The company is in the midst of a multiyear effort to gain approval to build Northern Gateway, a C$6.6 billion proposed project that would take crude from the oil sands to the British Columbia coast, where it could be loaded on ships and sent to Asia and California.

-- Shaw Communications Inc (SJRb.TO) has ditched a $1-billion plan to enter the hotly competitive cellphone business, opting instead to take a cheaper route by offering customers WiFi access that plugs into the company's broadband Internet network.

After initiating a strategic review of the venture, jump-started when the company paid C$190 million for wireless licences in 2008, Shaw's executive team decided that it wasn't worth building a full cellular network and taking on incumbent giants and eager new entrants in an increasingly competitive sector.

NATIONAL POST

-- Hundreds of job cuts announced over the summer at Environment Canada were not politically motivated and will not affect core services in the department, Environment Minister Peter Kent said.

Speaking at length about the issue for the first time since the cuts - affecting nearly 800 positions - were confirmed in August, Kent also rejected accusations from opposition parties that the decision was deliberately imposed to muzzle scientists conducting research that contradicts government policies.

-- PC Leader Tim Hudak's gold-bricked path to the Ontario premiership has just gotten bumpier.

Only two months ago, Premier Dalton McGuinty's Liberal Party was poised for a devastating defeat at the hands of Mr. Hudak's Conservatives. Now, with election day only five weeks away the two leaders are "neck and neck," according to a new poll by Toronto-based polling firm Forum Research.

Financial Post section:

-- As Prime Minister Stephen Harper thanked Canadian troops in Italy Thursday for helping Libya's rebel forces oust Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, international oil companies including Calgary-based Suncor Energy Inc were gearing up for a return to the oil-rich country.

After six months of intense fighting that shut down oil-production facilities and forced massive evacuations of expatriate oil workers, Libya's future as a place to do business brightened dramatically as leaders of the Libyan uprising met with world powers in Paris to map out the country's rebuilding and Canada lifted unilateral economic sanctions imposed last February.

-- Royal Bank of Canada , which has for at least a decade held the top position in market value among Canadian banks, briefly lost its crown Thursday as rival Toronto Dominion Bank stormed ahead, powered by better-than-expected quarterly results and raw investor enthusiasm.