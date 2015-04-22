CORRECTED-BRIEF-Prestige Brands announces Ron Lombardi as President and CEO

(Corrects headline to say "Ron Lombardi", not "Matt Mannelly")
April 22 April 22 Prestige Brands
Holdings Inc :
* Announces Ron Lombardi to succeed Matt Mannelly as president
and chief executive officer
* Says expects to achieve upper end of previously announced
fourth fiscal quarter and year end 2015 revenue and adjusted EPS
outlook
* Says board of directors select Ron Lombardi as president and
CEO
* Says Matthew Mannelly plans to retire in June 2015
* Says company has commenced a search for a new chief financial
officer.
* Expects to exceed its previously issued adjusted free cash
flow projection of approximately $155 million for fiscal year
2015
* Prior FY 2015 outlook revenue and adjusted earnings per share
was $1.82 to $1.85 for adjusted EPS and revenue growth of 15-18%
* FY 2015 earnings per share view $1.84, revenue view $711.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
