UPDATE 1-Prestige Brands Q1 profit narrowly tops market view

Aug 4 Prestige Brands Holdings Inc's quarterly earnings edged past analysts' expectations, helped by higher sales of its over-the-counter brands.

For the first quarter, Prestige Brands, which makes healthcare, personal care and household products, earned $14.8 million, or 29 cents a share, compared with $9.6 million, or 19 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 23 cents a share. Analysts, on average, were expecting it to earn 22 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue grew 33 percent to $95.3 million, while analysts expected revenue of $95.4 million. Revenue for its over-the-counter Healthcare segment jumped 59 percent to $71.2 million.

Irvington, New York-based Prestige Brands shares closed at $11.65 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)