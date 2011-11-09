UPDATE 1-Prestige Brands Q2 tops Street view

* Q2 adj EPS $0.26 vs est $0.22

* Q2 rev up 35 pct to $105.5 mln

Nov 9 Prestige Brands Holdings Inc's quarterly earnings beat analysts' expectations as the company sold more of its over-the-counter brands.

For the second quarter, Prestige Brands, which makes healthcare and household cleaning products, earned $12.9 million, or 26 cents a share, compared with $11.0 million, or 22 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 26 cents a share.

Revenue increased 35 percent to $105.5 million.

Analysts expected the company to earn 22 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $104.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales in the company's over-the-counter healthcare business grew 55.7 percent to $79.2 million. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Joyjeet Das)