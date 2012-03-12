UPDATE 1-Prestige Brands rejects Genomma Lab bid

March 12 Prestige Brands Holdings Inc , the maker of Comet and Spic and Span cleaners, rejected Genomma Lab's $834 million unsolicited bid to acquire the company, calling it "inadequate."

Last month, Mexican pharmaceutical products company Genomma Lab said it was offering $16.60 cash per share for Prestige.

Prestige adopted a stockholder rights plan in response to the bid, saying this would allow the board time and opportunity to consider any and all alternatives that are presented.

Prestige shares, were trading up 2 percent at $16.64 on Monday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.