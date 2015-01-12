CORRECTED-Prestige Cruises withdraws IPO plan

(Corrects headline and story to remove reference to Apollo Global Management LLC)

Jan 12 Prestige Cruises International Inc filed with U.S. regulators to withdraw its plan for an initial public offering. (1.usa.gov/14QjugY)

The cruise company filed to go public in January last year, with a nominal fundraising target of $250 million. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)