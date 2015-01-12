CORRECTED-Prestige Cruises withdraws IPO plan

BRIEF-Mainstreet Equity reports Q2 FFO increased 5 pct to $7.2 mln
* Purchased 245 units of residential apartments for $23.1 million ($94,000 per unit) in Q2 2017
(Corrects headline and story to remove reference to Apollo Global Management LLC)
Jan 12 Prestige Cruises International Inc filed with U.S. regulators to withdraw its plan for an initial public offering. (1.usa.gov/14QjugY)
The cruise company filed to go public in January last year, with a nominal fundraising target of $250 million. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Purchased 245 units of residential apartments for $23.1 million ($94,000 per unit) in Q2 2017
* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
* Agrofresh Solutions- net sales for Q1 of 2017 were up 15 percent versus Q1 of 2016, due to smartfresh growth in Brazil, Chile & Harvista growth in Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: