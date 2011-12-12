Buyout firm First Atlantic puts Prestolite on sale - sources

HONG KONG Dec 12 U.S. private equity firm First Atlantic Capital has put engineering company Prestolite Electric Inc up for sale, which could fetch about $400 million, four sources told Reuters.

The sources said New York-based First Atlantic had hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc as a sellside adviser, and first-round bids were due in about three weeks. The auction could attract bids from private equity firms.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment. First Atlantic and Prestolite could not immediately be reached for comment. The sources declined to be identified because the discussions were private.

Prestolite, which makes alternators and starter motors for buses and trucks, has operations in Argentina, Britain and the United States, but has seen its strongest sales growth in China, two of the sources said.