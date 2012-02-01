Bain, Unitas in 2nd round bids for Prestolite-sources

HONG KONG Feb 1 Private equity funds Bain Capital and Unitas Capital are among the suitors to submit second round bids to buy Prestolite Electric Inc from First Atlantic, two sources told Reuters, in a deal worth about $400 million.

New York-based First Atlantic had hired Goldman Sachs to advise on the sale of Prestolite, which makes alternators and starter motors for buses and trucks.

Goldman has not set an exact deadline for final bids and is working with a small group of bidders, the sources said.

Bain, Unitas and Goldman Sachs declined comment. The sources were not authorised to speak to the media.

First Atlantic did not respond to an email seeking comment.