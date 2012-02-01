UPDATE 1-Bain, Unitas in 2nd round bids for Prestolite-sources

* No dates set for final bids - sources

* Prestolite makes about 70 pct of EBITDA in China - source

By Stephen Aldred

HONG KONG, Feb 1 Private equity funds Bain Capital and Unitas Capital are among the suitors to submit second round bids to buy Prestolite Electric Inc from First Atlantic, two sources told Reuters, in a deal worth about $400 million.

New York-based First Atlantic had hired Goldman Sachs to advise on the sale of Prestolite, which makes alternators and starter motors for buses and trucks.

Goldman has not set an exact deadline for final bids and is working with a small group of bidders, the sources said.

According to one source, Prestolite makes about 70 percent of its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) from its China subsidiary Prestolite Electric Beijing Ltd (PEBL). PEBL produces about 1 million alternators and 500,000 starter motors.

Mid-markets buyout specialist First Atlantic acquired Prestolite in 2004, according to the private equity firm's website.

With its focus on heavy engineering sectors, global production and distribution, and strong Asia growth, two of the sources compared Prestolite to Hyva, a Dutch pump maker that UK private equity firm 3i Group Plc sold to Unitas Capital and NWS Holdings last year for 525 million euros ($730 million).

That buyout was financed entirely through a high yield bond, the first deal of its kind for Asia.

For a related DEALTALK, see

Bain, Unitas and Goldman Sachs declined comment. The sources were not authorised to speak to the media.

First Atlantic did not respond to an email seeking comment.