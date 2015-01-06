版本:
BRIEF-Shanghai Pret Composites' unit to acquire US firm WPR and unit DC Foam

Jan 6 Shanghai Pret Composites Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to acquire U.S. firm WPR and its unit DC Foam for $70.45 million

* Says trading in its shares to remain suspended

