DEALTALK-Pret a Manger's star rises with potential 2016 float

* Bridgepoint keen to boost overseas profits before seeking
exit
* Company could head for a U.S. listing next year - sources
* Buyer interest rises amid string of restaurant deals
By Freya Berry
LONDON, August 9 Its name means "ready to eat"
but the lip-smacking question for investors is whether British
sandwich chain Pret a Manger is ready to go public.
The retailer's private equity owner Bridgepoint is looking
to ramp up overseas profits before selling out, and is
considering a U.S. listing as one option, a private equity
source close to the matter said.
Pret a Manger, known for fancy sandwiches such as wild
crayfish & rocket and beech-smoked BLT, has already seen
interest from potential bidders, the source said. And several
banking, legal and sector analyst sources said the chain,
nicknamed Pret, was well positioned to attempt a 2016 listing.
A galaxy of Pret stores with their distinctive star logos
have spread across Britain, the United States and Asia. After
years of losses the U.S. business is now profitable, the private
equity source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.
That could pave the way for a listing in the United States,
where a deeper pool of investors could pay Bridgepoint a higher
price, and where there are more similar companies who have
successfully floated than in Pret's home market.
"The U.S. values restaurant concepts differently," the
private equity source said. "It's a much more receptive market."
U.S. peers including Shake Shack Inc and Chipotle
Mexican Grill Inc are trading at an average enterprise
value to core earnings (EBITDA) multiple of 16.9 times, against
9.5 times for British firms like the Restaurant Group.
Pret had core earnings of 76 million pounds ($117 million)
in 2014, according to its website. A U.S. listing at those
multiples would value it at 1.28 billion pounds - over half a
billion more than at a UK multiple.
Bridgepoint, the London-based owner of clothing retailer Fat
Face and Wiggle bicycles, paid 345 million pounds for a 53
percent share in Pret in 2008. It currently owns 65 percent
after buying out Goldman Sachs, which advised it on the
acquisition. Pret's management and founders own 35 percent.
Private equity firms generally invest for four to six years,
but Bridgepoint says it is in no rush to sell.
Pret's core earnings rose 14 percent in 2014. In 2013 it
raised a 375 million pound loan to refinance existing debt and
pay a 150 million pound dividend to owners.
"We said at the time of the refinancing in 2013 that we
would extend our holding period for Pret ... no decision has
been taken about the type or timing of exit," Bridgepoint
partner and spokesman James Murray said in an emailed statement.
INVESTOR APPETITE
Like-for-like sales across the 374-strong branch network
swelled 9.7 percent to 594 million pounds last year,
underscoring the likely appeal to investors.
Cracking the States is key to the success of any listing,
especially as the British business matures, analysts say.
"Pret's cash generation is all in the UK, but the growth
opportunity is all in America," one private equity banker said.
But no British restaurant chain has ever listed across the
Atlantic. And Pret itself says it has "continued to grow
cautiously" since opening in 1986.
Before Bridgepoint, Pret sold a 33 percent stake to
McDonald's in an effort to accelerate expansion,
although many saw the chain, and signature products such as its
"posh cheddar and pickle" artisan baguette and lentil and quinoa
soup, as incompatible with the home of the Big Mac.
Overambitious openings in the United States and Japan also
burned the company.
McDonald's eventually sold its stake and Pret is taking a
slower approach. Last year it opened its first store in Shanghai
and seven more in the United States, where it now has 60 stores,
including in investor hotspots Boston and New York, as well as
San Francisco, Chicago and Washington.
That puts it in line with Shake Shack, which was valued at
nearly $2 billion in its January IPO, giving each of its 63
restaurants a value of $27 million.
"We're caught up in a frenzy where established restaurant
chains with good brands are sought after," said Bob Goldin,
Executive Vice President at U.S. restaurant consulting firm
Technomic. "The British ownership would be fine if they decide
to go via a U.S. route."
Pret faces considerable competition in the United States but
strong growth potential too in such a vast market. There are
expected to be 157,481 U.S. quick service restaurants by the end
of 2015, according to Statista. Top player McDonald's
raked in $5.96 billion in revenue in the last quarter alone.
Others said Pret would better suit a UK listing or sale.
"The challenges are massive because there are subtle social
differences," said Anna Barnfather, analyst at Panmure Gordon.
Five bankers said Pret remains an attractive proposition for
private equity or trade buyers, perhaps even from Asia.
With 10 percent annual growth seen for the casual dining
market in Britain over the next five years, according to
management consultancy BDO, potential returns have captured
investors' attention.
Last year Beijing-based Hony Capital bought Cinven's
Pizza Express for about 900 million pounds - a record
purchase by an Asian private equity fund for a British company,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Last month, BC Partners bought Britain's Cote
restaurants, while Apollo's Casual Dining Group closed in on
Spanish restaurant chain La Tasca - less than a fortnight after
buying Latin American-themed eaterie Las Iguanas.
"The UK is an incubator for casual dining brands now," said
Harry Stoakes, director at BDO and advisor on the Las Iguanas
sale. "It's a huge growth market, so there are lots of investors
out there."
($1 = 0.6479 pounds)
(Editing by Sinead Cruise and Susan Fenton)