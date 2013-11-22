版本:
BRIEF-Pretium Resources shares rise as much as 97% after output surpasses target of 4,000 ounces of gold at valley of the Kings bulk sample program

Nov 22 Pretium Resources Inc : * Shares rise as much as 97% after output surpasses co's target of 4,000 ounces

of gold at valley of the kings bulk sample program * 4,215 ounces of gold have been produced from 8,090 dry tonnes of excavated

material from valley of the kings bulk sample program * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
