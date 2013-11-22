BRIEF-Pretium Resources shares rise as much as 97% after output surpasses target of 4,000 ounces of gold at valley of the Kings bulk sample program

BRIEF-Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
Nov 22 Pretium Resources Inc : * Shares rise as much as 97% after output surpasses co's target of 4,000 ounces
of gold at valley of the kings bulk sample program * 4,215 ounces of gold have been produced from 8,090 dry tonnes of excavated
material from valley of the kings bulk sample program
BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 13 Brazil's President Michel Temer denied on Thursday that he hosted a meeting in 2010 where an executive of engineering firm Odebrecht SA was asked to arrange an illegal payment of $40 million to his political party.
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.