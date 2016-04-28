CORRECTED-Priceline CEO Darren Huston resigns effective immediately

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
(Corrects first paragraph to say the employee was not under the CEO's direct supervision)
April 28 Priceline Group Inc said Chief Executive Darren Huston had resigned, effective immediately, following an investigation related to a personal relationship that he had with an employee who was not under his direct supervision.
The company appointed former CEO and current chairman, Jeffery Boyd, as interim CEO while the board conducts a search to name a successor. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.