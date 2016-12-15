版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 05:28 BJT

Pricline Group names Glenn Fogel CEO

Dec 15 Travel website operator Priceline Group Inc said on Thursday that Glenn Fogel, the company's current head of strategy has been named chief executive, effective Jan. 1.

Fogel replaces Jeffery Boyd, who served as the company's interim CEO after Darren Huston's resignation in April.

Glenn Fogel, who is a 16-year veteran of Priceline, has been serving as the company's head of strategy & planning since 2010.

The company announced Darren Huston's resignation in April after an investigation found that his personal relationship with an employee violated the company's code of conduct. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐