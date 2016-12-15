Pricline Group names Glenn Fogel CEO

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Travel website operator Priceline Group Inc said on Thursday that Glenn Fogel, the company's current head of strategy has been named chief executive, effective Jan. 1.
Fogel replaces Jeffery Boyd, who served as the company's interim CEO after Darren Huston's resignation in April.
Glenn Fogel, who is a 16-year veteran of Priceline, has been serving as the company's head of strategy & planning since 2010.
The company announced Darren Huston's resignation in April after an investigation found that his personal relationship with an employee violated the company's code of conduct. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.