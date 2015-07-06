UPDATE 1-Priceline invests $60 mln in Brazil travel website Hotel Urbano

(Adds details of deal, growth target)
By Luciana Bruno
SAO PAULO, July 6 Priceline Group Inc
has invested $60 million for a minority stake in Brazilian
online travel agency Hotel Urbano as part of a strategic
partnership ahead of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
Rio-based Hotel Urbano, which was founded in 2011, plans to
use the investment to improve technology, execute its commercial
strategy and forge partnerships with new hotels, Chief Financial
Officer Joel Rennó told Reuters.
Hotel Urbano currently has commercial deals with 8,000
hotels, more than rivals in the country such as Decolar.com and
CVC.
Rennó said the company planned to double the number of
hotels in the next 12 months before Rio hosts the Olympics in
August next year.
After the Olympics, Hotel Urbano plans to expand to
Colombia, Chile, Argentina and Mexico, he said.
Booking.com will be Hotel Urbano's exclusive provider for
hotels outside of Latin America, and Priceline Group will be the
preferred partner for its international packages.
