Priceline Group names new chief executive officer of priceline.com

Feb 27 Priceline Group Inc on Friday named Paul J. Hennessy as chief executive officer of its priceline.com division, effective April 1.

Hennessy is chief marketing officer of Booking.com, another business within the portfolio of Priceline Group, the world's largest online travel services company by bookings.

He will replace current priceline.com CEO Chris Soder, who will become the chairman of that division. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)