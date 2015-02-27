Priceline Group names new chief executive officer of priceline.com

BRIEF-GDI Integrated Facility Services posts Q1 revenues of $243.3 million
* GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. releases strong financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
Feb 27 Priceline Group Inc on Friday named Paul J. Hennessy as chief executive officer of its priceline.com division, effective April 1.
Hennessy is chief marketing officer of Booking.com, another business within the portfolio of Priceline Group, the world's largest online travel services company by bookings.
He will replace current priceline.com CEO Chris Soder, who will become the chairman of that division. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Harmony merger corp says expects to report a net loss of about $182,000 for quarter ended march 31, 2017 versus net loss of $156,000
* Senvest capital reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017