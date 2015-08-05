UPDATE 1-Priceline beats 2nd-qtr profit estimates, sees solid 3rd qtr

(Adds bookings details, forecast, company comment, share price)

Aug 5 Priceline Group Inc reported second-quarter profit above analysts' estimates on Wednesday, although the weakness of foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar continued to weigh down results and its third-quarter outlook in dollar terms.

Priceline, the world's second largest online travel services company by bookings after Expedia Inc, said net income fell 10.3 percent to $517 million from a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, it earned $653 million, or $12.45 per diluted share in the quarter. Analysts estimated, on average, it would earn $625 million, or $11.98 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bookings through the company, which operates its namesake website as well as Booking.com and OpenTable, rose almost 10 percent to $14.96 billion in the quarter.

"We believe we are well set up to deliver the largest quarter in our company's history," Chief Executive Officer Darren Huston said of the third quarter.

Priceline expects third-quarter bookings to fall as much as 1 percent or increase as much as 6 percent compared with the prior year, assuming exchange rate of $1.09 per euro and $1.56 per British pound. Adjusting rates to year-earlier exchange levels, it expects bookings to grow between 13 percent and 20 percent in dollar terms.

The company also forecast adjust earnings between $22.95 and $24.45 per share in the quarter.

Priceline shares rose 7 percent to $1,375 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)