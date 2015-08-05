UPDATE 1-Priceline beats 2nd-qtr profit estimates, sees solid 3rd qtr

(Adds bookings details, forecast, company comment, share price)
Aug 5 Priceline Group Inc reported
second-quarter profit above analysts' estimates on Wednesday,
although the weakness of foreign currencies against the U.S.
dollar continued to weigh down results and its third-quarter
outlook in dollar terms.
Priceline, the world's second largest online travel services
company by bookings after Expedia Inc, said net income
fell 10.3 percent to $517 million from a year earlier. On an
adjusted basis, it earned $653 million, or $12.45 per diluted
share in the quarter. Analysts estimated, on average, it would
earn $625 million, or $11.98 per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Bookings through the company, which operates its namesake
website as well as Booking.com and OpenTable, rose almost 10
percent to $14.96 billion in the quarter.
"We believe we are well set up to deliver the largest
quarter in our company's history," Chief Executive Officer
Darren Huston said of the third quarter.
Priceline expects third-quarter bookings to fall as much as
1 percent or increase as much as 6 percent compared with the
prior year, assuming exchange rate of $1.09 per euro and $1.56
per British pound. Adjusting rates to year-earlier exchange
levels, it expects bookings to grow between 13 percent and 20
percent in dollar terms.
The company also forecast adjust earnings between $22.95 and
$24.45 per share in the quarter.
Priceline shares rose 7 percent to $1,375 in premarket
trading.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)