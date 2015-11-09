Travel websites operator Priceline's profit rises about 13 pct

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 9 Travel websites operator Priceline Group Inc's quarterly profit rose 12.7 percent, helped by higher hotel and rental car bookings.
The operator of websites Booking.com, Priceline.com and Kayak.com said its net profit applicable to common shareholders rose to $1.20 billion, or $23.41 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.06 billion, or $20.03 per share, a year earlier. (1.usa.gov/1iNBzms)
Revenue rose 9.4 percent to $3.10 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.