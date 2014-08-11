Priceline profit rises on higher hotel and airline bookings

Aug 11 Online travel agency Priceline Group Inc posted a higher quarterly profit as hotel and airline bookings rose.

The owner of travel websites Priceline.com, Booking.com and Kayak.com said net profit available to common shareholders rose to $576.5 million, or $10.89 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $437.3 million, or $8.39 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1q4NVUe)

Excluding items, Priceline earned $12.51 per share.

Revenue rose 26 percent to $2.l2 billion. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)