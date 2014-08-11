Priceline profit rises on higher hotel and airline bookings

BRIEF-Cenovus says 'not worried' about recent complaint to regulator
* Says in Q3 will have more information on Suffield and Pelican Lake asset sales
Aug 11 Online travel agency Priceline Group Inc posted a higher quarterly profit as hotel and airline bookings rose.
The owner of travel websites Priceline.com, Booking.com and Kayak.com said net profit available to common shareholders rose to $576.5 million, or $10.89 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $437.3 million, or $8.39 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1q4NVUe)
Excluding items, Priceline earned $12.51 per share.
Revenue rose 26 percent to $2.l2 billion. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Says in Q3 will have more information on Suffield and Pelican Lake asset sales
* Diana Shipping Inc. announces closing of US$80.5 million public offering of common shares; closing includes full exercise of underwriters’ US$10.5 million over-allotment option; Board approval of acquisition of three dry bulk vessels received
ZURICH, April 26 Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner believes he has the support of most shareholders, he was quoted as saying on Wednesday ahead of what is expected to be a stormy annual shareholders meeting on Friday.