Priceline's profit gets boost from increased travel

BRIEF-TowneBank to buy Paragon Commercial Corp and Paragon Commercial Bank
* Towne Bank expands north Carolina presence through the acquisition of Paragon Commercial Corporation and Paragon Commercial Bank
Nov 4 Online travel agency Priceline Group Inc reported a nearly 28 percent rise in quarterly profit as increased summer travel boosted hotel and airline bookings.
The owner of travel websites Priceline.com, Booking.com and Kayak.com said net profit available to common shareholders rose to $1.06 billion, or $20.03 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $833 million, or $15.72 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Priceline earned $22.16 per share.
Revenue rose 25 percent to $2.84 billion. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* UPS generates 6.2% revenue growth and increases Q1 eps to $1.32
* Caci awarded $48 million prime contract to support U.S. Army chief information officer/G-6