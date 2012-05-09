版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四 04:08 BJT

Priceline profit rises on stronger bookings

May 9 Online travel agency Priceline.com on Wednesday posted a larger quarterly profit on an increase in travel bookings.

The company, best known for its name-your-own-price auction, said its first-quarter profit amounted to $182 million, or $3.54 per share, up from $104.8 million, or $2.05 per share, a year ago.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐