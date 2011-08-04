Priceline earnings move seen less volatile than usual

* Priceline's weekly puts and calls stand out

* Fresh call buying stands out over past 10 sessions

* Goldman recommends Aug straddles, risks loom in Europe

By Doris Frankel

CHICAGO, Aug 4 Option players awaiting Priceline.com Inc's (PCLN.O) results later on Thursday appear to be looking for a sizable move in the stock's price -- just not as big as usual.

The online travel agency is set to report second-quarter earnings after the close of market trading on Thursday. Analysts expect the company to report a profit of $4.91 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Expectations are for about an 8 percent up or down move in the shares of the online travel agency, based on short-term options expiring this Friday.

Priceline's August weekly $500 straddle, that is currently closest to the current stock value of $493.17, was offered for $41 during Thursday's session.

"This means that the option market is pricing in an 8.2 percent move going into earnings," said Steve Place, a co-founder of options analytics firm InvestingWithOptions in Mobile, Alabama.

The average one-day move in Priceline after the results over the past four quarters is nearly 12 percent. That data is skewed a bit due to its 24 percent jump when it reported on Aug. 3, 2010, Place said.

Goldman Sachs' equity derivative strategists on July 19 recommended that investors buy Priceline August $515 straddles for less than the average earnings move as risks loom in Europe, its largest market.

Over the past eight quarters, the shares have moved 10.9 percent on average, according to Goldman Sachs analysts.

"This quarter could show evidence that confirms our analyst's view that momentum in Europe is slowing," they wrote in a report.

Traders often look at option prices on the straddle to estimate the option market's view of the potential range of a stock going into an event like earnings. A long straddle is a bet on volatility that involves buying a put and a call with the same strike price and expiration date.

Priceline's calls, granting the right to buy the shares at a fixed price any time up until expiration, have caught the eye of traders. About 15,000 calls and 8,596 put have so far traded in Priceline, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.

Over the past 10 trading sessions, there have been 1.4 calls bought compared to every put as a new position on three U.S. options exchanges, according to Cincinnati-based Schaeffer's Investment Research.

"That ratio checks in higher than 96 percent of the readings over the past year, suggesting extreme optimism ahead of earnings," said Ryan Detrick, senior technical strategist at Schaeffer's. "That opens the door for weaker price action if earnings disappoint."

Traders on Thursday favored Priceline's short-term options known as weeklys, notably the $575 strike calls and the $480 strike puts expiring this Friday.

"It appears that some investors believe that the stock could go as high as $575 by Friday, as they obviously expect excellent earnings," said William Lefkowitz, options strategist at New York brokerage firm vFinance Investments. "But with the broad market being so weak, I have doubts the shares could get that high."