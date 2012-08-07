版本:
Priceline posts higher profit

Aug 7 Priceline.com, the online travel agency, posted a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, buoyed by increased bookings.

The company, known for its name-your-own-price auction, said second quarter net income came to $352.3 million, or $6.88 a share, compared with $256.4 million, or $5.02 a share, a year earlier.

