公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 10日 星期五

Priceline.com posts quarterly profit

May 9 Priceline.com, the online travel agency known for its name-your-own-price auction, on Thursday said quarterly profit rose on improved hotel and car-rental reservations.

Net income was $244.3 million, or $4.76 a share, in the first quarter, compared with $181.8 million, or $3.54 a share, a year earlier.

